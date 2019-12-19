約1300年前の高宗の娘婿の墓が見つかる　中国北西部【写真】

考古学者らは、発見された墓は、唐王朝の皇帝高宗の皇女、太平公主の最初の夫の薛紹の墓であるとみている。
Archaeologists have discovered a tomb that is believed to belong to Xue Shao, the 1st husband of Princess Taiping, daughter of Emperor Gaozong of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in NW China’s Shaanxi, and unearthed a total of 120 relics. pic.twitter.com/XlObl9Gr7C— China Science (@PDChinaScience) December 19, 2019
What's the first thing you imagine when you hear the words "iron horse"?— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 1, 2019
China's Henan antique archaeology institute have revealed an adorable iron horse recovered from an ancient tomb dating back to about 1,300 years ago pic.twitter.com/aMaFCnNdAg
墓からは薛紹の系譜、役職、死因、葬られた時期、子孫に関して記した600個の漢字が刻まれた73センチ四方の墓碑銘も発見されている。
スプートニク通信社は以前、中国で約2千年前の「不死の霊薬」の発見について報じている。
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)