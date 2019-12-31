NASAのクリスティーナ・コックさん、女性によるISS連続滞在最長記録を更新

コックさんは今年3月に宇宙船「ソユーズMS-12」で宇宙へ飛び立った。今回が初飛行。
Gearing up for Friday’s spacewalk to help the ground teams repair one of the battery channels with @Astro_Christina.— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 16, 2019
. . . first spacesuit selfie, check!✔️
Photos will be much more spectacular once we pass through the hatch. Be sure to watch live: https://t.co/8ggAQFbzAh pic.twitter.com/oXUDnDvLLY
地球への帰還は2020年2月に予定されている。なお当初、コックさんの滞在日数はもっと短くなるとみられていた。米ニュースサイトCNNによると、コックさんのISS滞在日数は328日になる見込み。
コックさんは現時点で船外活動を4回行っており、10月にはNASAのジェシカ・メイアさんと一緒に女性宇宙飛行士だけによる史上初の船外活動を行った。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)