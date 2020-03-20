グーグルChrome、Chrome OSのアップデートを一時停止　コロナが作業スケジュールに影響

次回のChrome、Chrome OSのリリースは一時停止された。これには社員の作業スケジュールの変更が影響している。Chrome Developersアカウントの公式ツィッターによれば、Chromeは現在のバージョンの安定とセキュリティーを最優先とし、そのサポートに集中している。
Due to adjusted work schedules, we’re pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We’ll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned.— Chrome Developers (@ChromiumDev) March 18, 2020
新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックに関係して、多くの企業が社員の一部にテレワークや臨時休暇を命じている。
