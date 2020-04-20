研究者ら、地球に最も似た惑星を発見

ケプラー1649cと名付けられた惑星は赤色矮星（せきしょくわいせい）ケプラー1649を周回する恒星。地球から300光年離れており、サイズや平衡温度で地球と似ている。平衡温度とは、惑星が完全に星だけで加熱された黒い天体と仮定した場合、惑星が持っているであろう理論温度。
Out of the 2,600+ exoplanets found using the Kepler spacecraft, a planet 300 light-years away is the most similar in both size & estimated temperature🌡 to Earth🌎— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) April 15, 2020
The starlight Kepler-1649c receives from its host star is 75% of the amount of light Earth🌎 receives from our Sun☀ pic.twitter.com/A0URh6ABX6
ケプラー1649cのサイズは地球より1.06倍大きく、平衡温度は39℃と地球より5℃低い。
天文学者らにより、ケプラー1649cの1年は地球の19.5日に相当することが分かった。しかしその惑星に大気があるかどうかなど、多くのことが未解明である。
