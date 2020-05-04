3600年前の少女のミイラ　豪華な宝飾品は盗掘逃れる　エジプト

少女のミイラは紀元前17〜16世紀頃のもの。
この少女は耳に銅製のイヤリング、手には指輪が2つ、胸に4本のネックレスを身につけていた。ネックレスのうち2本は青の陶器製ビーズ製で、もう1本は青と緑のビーズが使われていた、最後の1本は最も豪華で、75個もの半貴石（石英、アメシスト、琥珀）でできていた。
17th dynasty mummy of teenage girl discovered at Draa Abul Naga necropolis in Luxor. https://t.co/UC6d4LAlwl pic.twitter.com/6BoUyxX7lz— CARAA (@CARAA_Center) April 28, 2020
研究者らは、これらの宝飾品は少女の豪華な持参金だったと推測している。宝飾品に全く似合わず、棺はあまりにも素朴で贅沢な作りではない。
Ancient Egyptian teenage mummy buried 3,600 years ago found with bridal clothes and jewelry intactThe treasures buried with the mummy in the 3,600-year-old coffin are thought to be a dowry of expensive items that would have been gifted with a bride at a wedding. pic.twitter.com/IpFmVNuaJ0— Puratatva.Histories (@purahistories) May 1, 2020
考古学者によると、墓荒らしは巨大墓地（ネクロポリス）から急いで離れなければならず、彼らはこの棺を開けなかった。そのおかげで、宝飾品は見つかることなく全て棺内に残された。また、この一画では、同じように未盗掘の棺が12基見つかっている。
