中国の月探査機、月の土壌試料を地球に持ち帰る　44年ぶり

嫦娥５号は、すでに救助隊によって発見された。中国国家航天局は、嫦娥５号は北京に運ばれ、約２キロの月の石が入った容器を取り出すと発表した。
嫦娥５号の着陸地点には中国の国旗が掲げられた。
Chang'e-5 Moon Mission Update: China's national flag is unfurled at the site of the Chang'e-5 returner which touched down in China's Inner Mongolian region. The lunar collection capsule is carrying what is believed to be the first lunar samples collected since 1976. pic.twitter.com/Lo5kIaS6dL— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 16, 2020
中国は、月の試料を地球に持ち帰った世界で3番目の国となった。旧ソ連（1970年～1976年）と米国（1969年）以来44年ぶり。また嫦娥５号は16日、人間の介入なしに初めて試料を地球に運んだ。
嫦娥５号は11月24日に中国の発射場から打ち上げられた。12月1日に月面に着陸し、土壌試料の採取を開始した。月面にも中国国旗が掲げられた。
