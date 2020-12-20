ドイツ　世界最古のパイソン化石発見

専門家らは、これまでに古生物学では記述されていない新種と判断。新種は発見地、また化石爬虫類の研究で知られる独の古生物学エベルハルド・ディノ・フレイにちなんでMesselopython freyiと名付けられた。
Livescienceの報道によるとパイソンの保存状態は良好であり、今後より詳細な研究が行われるという。
