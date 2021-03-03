ワッツアップ　「自己消去する」画像を送る機能を追加へ

ワッツアップには今後、テクストを入力するフィールドの横に新しいボタンが追加される。これが新機能のボタンで、クリックするとユーザーが画像を共有でき、そのチャットから離れると、画像は自動的に消える。また、受信者には画像の削除通知が届くという。
WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021
• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.
• WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.
Same concept from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj
この新機能は、ワッツアップで画像を保存したり転送するのを禁止するためにつくたられたもので、Android版とiOS版での今後のアップデートの1つとして登場する。
