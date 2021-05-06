テスラ社　モデル3の事故から中国ユーザー向けに電気自動車のドライブ情報の提供を決定

この間、テスラ社は、制御システムの故障でユーザーから訴えられたことを受け、電気自動車モデル3の1つに関する情報を公開しなくてはならなくなった。モデル3を所有する女性は、車の制御システムの故障が彼女の父親が犠牲となった事故の原因だと主張している。
同じく中国のある女性はモーターショー「Auto Shanghai 2021」の開催時に会場で抗議行動を行なっている。彼女は車体によじ登り、「テスラ社の車のブレーキは壊れている」などと訴えた。
A female Tesla owner climbed on top of a car’s roof at the Tesla booth to protest her car’s brake malfunction at the Shanghai auto show Monday. The booth beefed up its security after the incident. pic.twitter.com/ct7RmF1agM— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 19, 2021
