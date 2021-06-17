中国　独自の軌道ステーションに向けた有人宇宙飛行を実施　2016年以降はじめて

17日、現地時間午前9時22分に有人宇宙船「神舟12号」を搭載した中国製ローンチ・ヴィークル「長征2号F」が同国北西部の宇宙基地「酒泉衛星発射センター」から打ち上げられた。
The launch of #Shenzhou12 was described "as smooth as floating clouds and flowing water". pic.twitter.com/V0uqnThdht— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) June 17, 2021
有人宇宙船は軌道に出た後、建設中のステーションのメインモジュールとドッキングを予定している。宇宙飛行士らは同ステーションに3ヶ月滞在し、その間に環境パラメーターの管理およびプラントの検査を行う。搭乗員の地球への帰還は9月となる。
Into the space! #Shenzhou12 has been successfully launched. History will remember this day -June 17, 2021, and the three Chinese astronauts -Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo. pic.twitter.com/8RC8teEnLa— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) June 17, 2021
中国は2段階で自国の宇宙ステーションの建設を予定している。ステーションの基本モジュールは4月に打ち上げられている。
Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship launched in northwest China. #Shenzhou12 #ShenzhouXII pic.twitter.com/Agm3v7WpYT— Youth China (@YouthChina) June 17, 2021
