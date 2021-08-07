NASA火星探査機パーサヴィアランス　火星土壌サンプル採取失敗

パーサヴィアランスのデータによると、サンプル採取システムは予定通り作動したものの、遠隔測定法から、操作後の試験管には土壌は入っていないことが明らかになった。
#SamplingMars is one of my most complicated tasks. Early pics and data show a successful drill hole, but no sample in the tube–something we’ve never seen in testing on Earth. Mars keeps surprising us. We’re working through this new challenge. More to come. https://t.co/XyXBssvKe6 pic.twitter.com/VTNvMA2jqN— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) August 6, 2021
NASAは、状況分析は専門グループが別途行うとしている。
