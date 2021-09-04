テスラの取り組む新EV　ハンドルさえない完全自動制御

Electrekの消息筋によれば、開発についてはイーロン・マスクCEOが社員に明かした。マスク氏は2年後の2023年にも生産開始に期待をつないでいる。
These kind of news from Elon remind me deep inside, he is always pushing the envelope of innovation to its edge.— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) September 3, 2021
This basically means Elon believes customers will trust Tesla’s FSD to a point where people believe in elevators today. $TSLA #Tesla https://t.co/uh7st6XnXq
モデル２の価格は2万5000ドルに設定されており、テスラ社のラインアップでは最も手の届きやすい価格となるみこみ。マスク氏はEV価格を最低にまで下げることができる理由として、バッテリー生産の拡大と最適化のおかげと説明している。EV用バッテリーの生産価格は新技術のおかげで50％以上のコストカットが可能となった。
