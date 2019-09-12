ヌルマゴメドフ選手に敗れたポワリエ選手、マクレガー選手とのリベンジを望む

「僕とコナーの対戦は現時点で一番意味があるんじゃないかな」とポワリエ選手は書いている。
I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2019
ダスティン・ポワリエ選手はすでに2014年にマクレガー選手と対戦している。その時はマクレガー選手が勝っている。
マクレガー選手はそのツイートに返信し、過去の対戦ではマクレガー選手が勝ったこと、また敬意を払うよう書いた。
I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2019
You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. “McGregor’s not next”
Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always!
McGregor is the goal! Always!
Say that now and I’ll think about it.#GoneIn90seconds #NicCage #AJolie
マクレガー選手は、「マクレガーは次じゃない。マクレガーは第一の目標で、常に目標なんだ。ここでそう言ったら、考えてやろう」と言い切った。
9月7日、ポワリエ選手はアブダビで行われたUFC242でロシアのハビブ・ヌルマゴメドフ選手に敗戦。ヌルマゴメドフ選手は第3ラウンド、裸締めで一本勝ちした。ヌルマゴメドフ選手はこれでライト級世界王座の2回目の防衛を果たした。
