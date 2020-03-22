プレステでFIFAの慈善試合が始動　128のチームが参加　中継はTwitchで

FIFAに出場できるのは各チームから選手1名。すでに出場者名簿は公表されている。6分の親善試合は3月22日からスタートし、4月3日までの期間に準々決勝、準決勝、決勝に勝ち残るメンバーが決まる。
🙌 Gooooooooooood ebening and welcome to everyone tuning in for this, a Twitter based commentary on a draw for FIFA.— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) March 17, 2020
I'm the Leyton Orient Admin, and I'll be taking you through all 64 ties tonight - with teams from all over the world competing.
Who's ready?#UltimateQuaranTeam pic.twitter.com/6TuQsQwUW8
「レイトン・オリエントFC」はTwitchでの衛星中継の他、収益金の75％を試合中止で大損害を被った英EFLチャンピオンシップに寄付し、残りの25％をチャリティー基金Mind と世界保健機関（WHO）の「COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund」に寄付する。
