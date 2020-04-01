東京五輪に関連するすべての支援プログラムを2021年に延長　IOCアスリートコミッション

国際オリンピック委員会（IOC）および東京五輪組織委員会は20日、五輪は2021年7月23日から8月8日に、パラリンピックは8月24日から9月5日に開催することを発表した。新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックから2020年の大会開催は延期された。
I welcome and support the new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021.— Kirsty Coventry (@KirstyCoventry) March 30, 2020
As Chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, I’ve been representing the voice of global Athletes on postponement of the Games at the IOC Executive level.
発表によれば、IOCアスリートコミッションは、「すべての選手に確信を与え、また、自身の健康とパンデミックの克服に集中する」ことから、大会の新たな日程を全面的に支持した。
