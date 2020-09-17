ネイマール　試合中の乱闘で2試合出場停止

PSGは13日、本拠地で行われたマルセイユFCとの試合に0対1で敗れた。
試合終盤では乱闘となり、ネイマール選手はこの場面で、マルセイユのアルバロ・ゴンサレス選手（DF）の後頭部を叩いた模様。
この乱闘を受けて審判はネイマール選手を含むPSGの選手3人にレッドカードを出した。マルセイユ側も2人の選手にレッドカードが出されている。
Ligue 1 confirmed the sanctions after the PSG-Marseille brawl on Sunday:
Kurzawa: Six games
Amavi: Three games
Neymar: Two games
Paredes: Two games
Benedetto: One game
Di Maria: Under investigation for allegedly spitting at Alvaro Gonzalez

試合後、ネイマール選手は自身の行動を反省しつつ、ゴンサレス選手から人種差別的発言を受けたと主張した。
Neymar has been banned for two games after being sent off against Marseille, but the French football authorities will investigate his accusation of being racially abused.

一方のマルセイユ側はこれについて、そうした行為はなかったと否定した。
