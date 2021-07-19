EU、五輪開会式で欧州旗の掲揚求める

シナス副委員長は、ツイッターのアカウントに投稿し、その中で「欧州旗は、平和共存、寛容、結束のシンボルとしてオリンピック2020の開会式で掲げられるべきである。これはEUとオリンピック運動の共通の目的だ」と述べた。
The EU flag needs to show in the #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony as symbol of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and solidarity. Values that are common to the European Union and to the Olympic movement.— Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) July 18, 2021
My joint letter with @JJansaSDS @EU2021SI to Thomas Bach, President of @iocmedia. pic.twitter.com/BuWPrDdLoV
シナス氏によれば、欧州委員会とEU議長国であるスロベニアの連名でIOC委員長に書簡を送ったとのこと。スロベニア選手団は、国旗とともに欧州旗を掲げるものとみられる。
東京五輪は23日に開幕を迎える。
