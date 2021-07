フェンシング女子サーブル　ロシアが金と銀

🎉#Russia’s🇷🇺 sabre fencer🤺 Sofia #Pozdniakova has won an #Olympic gold medal🥇 in the Individual Sabre tournament💐! In a nail-biting final she has defeated fellow #Russian veteran Sofya #Velikaya! An amazing performance by #ROCTeam in #Tokyo2020 !#WeWillROCYou pic.twitter.com/sFQOiqoJJt