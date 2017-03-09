ニューヨークの自由の女神像　闇に消える

Twitterのユーザー達は、これは何か政治的抗議活動に関連した出来事ではないかと考え、多くの人が、8日に予定されている#ADayWithoutWomen行進などや、トランプ大統領の移民政策に反対する活動に結び付け、その原因を推察した。
CNN reporting that the lights have gone out at the Statue of Liberty. #ADayWithoutWomen starting early.— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) 8 марта 2017 г.
For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning.— David Solimini (@CommsDirector) 8 марта 2017 г.
しかし自由の女神を管理する国立公園局の発表によれば、ライトが消えたのは、単に発電機の不具合によるものだ、との事だ。
