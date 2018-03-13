新米国務長官、ティラーソン氏の後釜、ポンペオ氏の名言集

スプートニク日本

① 米政府が米国民にターゲットをしぼり、通話を盗聴し、メールを盗み見しているなどという話は嘘だ。

To say the U.S. government is targeting U.S. persons, to listen to their phone calls and read their emails, is just false.



© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik トランプ大統領、ティラーソン米国務長官をポンペオ氏と交代することを確認

② ビジネスの道にはさっさと戻るよ。ワシントンでのミッションが終了したとき、そういうチャンスが残っていると願いたいね。

I'd start a business again in a heartbeat. Indeed, I hope that one day I may get the chance to do so when my mission here in Washington, D.C. is complete.

③ ヒラリー・クリントンは米大統領にはなれっこない。

Hillary Clinton cannot be the president of the United States.

④ 遺伝子組み換え生物は全世界の消費者に手の届く、滋養のある食物を保障する問題を解決する上で最も重要な意味を持っている。

GMOs play a central role in meeting the challenge of providing affordable and nutritious food to consumers all over the world.

⑤ グアンタナモ刑務所は未だかつて脱獄者を出していない。現時点の世界で警備のしかれた最も安全性の高い施設だ。

No one has ever escaped from Guantanamo Bay. It is by far the most secure detention facility in the world.

