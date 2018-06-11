元ＣＩＡ長官　トランプ大統領は「一時的な錯乱」

スプートニク日本
ブレナン元長官は、大統領の「非常識な行為」と「誤った保護主義的政策」を痛烈に批判。
Your wrong-headed protectionist policies & antics are damaging our global standing as well as our national interests. Your worldview does not represent American ideals. To allies & friends: Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration. The America you once knew will return. https://t.co/7qHthq2GuT— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) 10 июня 2018 г.
「友人たちと同盟諸国にこう言いたい。心配しないでいただきたい、トランプ氏は『一時的な錯乱』だ。あなた方が知っていた米国は、間もなく戻ってくるだろう」と書き込んでいる。
