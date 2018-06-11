エミネムの米公演で「発砲音」　観客の間でパニック【動画】

スプートニク日本
楽曲「キル・ユー」では、複数の発砲を模倣した音が使われている。この音を耳にして、一部の人々は出口に向かって走り出し、別の人々は隠れる場所を探し始めた。
#EMINEM #Bonnaroo GUNSHOT pic.twitter.com/WgIeIH3Ipd— EMINEM_TOUR_UPDATES (@Eminemreviv1) 10 июня 2018 г.
フェスティバルに参加していた女性の一人は、「私はエミネムのファンだが、ステージから一度に３発の発砲音を耳にするのはとても恐ろしい、これはうそではない。特に私たちの世界では」と書き込んでいる。
coming from a performing stand point, i get the effect of sound effects on stage, but there’s a certain point that cross’s the line. i’m one of eminem’s number 1 fans but to hear 3 gun shots coming straight from his set had me scared af. not gonna lie. especially in this world…— M (@macykatemusic) 10 июня 2018 г.
