米　半裸男が飛行機の翼にジャンプ！【動画】

スプートニク日本
２６日午後、半裸の乗客が着陸帯に侵入し、誘導路を進む飛行機の翼に飛び乗ったうえ、窓ガラスを叩き始めた。動機はわかっていない。
男は下着だけを着ていたが、衣服は手に持ったままだった。
How could this happen? #NEW information about the half-naked man who jumped a fence at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and onto the wing of a @Delta plane full of passengers today. My story tonight at 11pm on @cbs46. (Video from passengers like @ReallyDisCool) pic.twitter.com/6j8WHgJZN5— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) 27 июня 2018 г.
関連ニュース
中国のショッピングセンター 「従順な」子鴨で男性が客を驚かせる
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)