北朝鮮の軍事パレードにミサイルなし　トランプ大統領が好評価

トランプ米大統領はさっそくツイッターで、核ミサイルを使わない軍事パレードは「平和と経済成長をテーマとしたもの」であり、前向きな意思表示であると評価した。
North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development. “Experts believe that North Korea cut out the nuclear missiles to show President Trump……— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 сентября 2018 г.
米朝間では、北朝鮮の非核化に向けた取り組みでポンペオ米国務大臣の訪朝が取りやめになるなど、停滞が続いている。
こうした状況の中、トランプ大統領は今回の軍事パレードを評したツィッターで金正恩委員長に謝意を示し、「われわれは、皆が間違っていることを証明することになるだろう」と述べ、金正恩委員長との関係を強める中で、非核化を実現する意欲を強調した。
…its commitment to denuclearize.” @FoxNews This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 сентября 2018 г.
