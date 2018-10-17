米ニューヨーク、２５年ぶりの銃撃ゼロ週末

スプートニク日本
市警察のジェームズ・オニール本部長はツイッターで「この街を守るための懸命な働きぶりにNYPDの各位と、私たちがこの街をこれほど安全にするよう助けてくれている社会のメンバー各位に感謝」と表明した。
This past weekend #NYC had no shootings, a milestone we haven't reached in over a decade. My thanks to every member of the #NYPD for working hard to protect this city and to every member of the public who has helped us make this city so safe.— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefPatrol) 15 октября 2018 г.
NYPDは、米ニューヨーク市での銃撃件数は前年比で２％ダウン。
統計によると、町の殺人事件の大半はブルックリンとブロンクスで起きている。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)