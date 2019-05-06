米国３大ミスコンテスト　いずれも黒人女性が制す【写真】

スプートニク日本
５月３日に行われた「ミスＵＳＡ」ではノースカロライナ州の２７歳の弁護士、チェスリー・クリストさんが優勝を果たした。クリストさんは慈善事業を基盤に受刑者の権利擁護の活動をしている。この優勝でクリストさんは米国代表として「ミス・ユニバース」への出場が決まった。
For the first time, Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are all black womenhttps://t.co/Dj0K2a0pOB pic.twitter.com/pd6yNmU4Ur— CNN (@CNN) 4 мая 2019 г.
昨年９月に、初めてビキニ審査なしに実施された「ミス・アメリカ」でもニューヨーク出身の黒人のニア・フランクリンさん（２５）が優勝した。
For the first time, #MissUSA, #MissTeenUSA, and #MissAmerica are black women! This is an exciting and historic moment, as well as amazing representation for little girls. I am especially thrilled that two of the winners were crowned rocking natural hair.… https://t.co/372Qyt8fOv pic.twitter.com/xeJxlHzNfu— Imani Josey (@OfficialImaniJ) 3 мая 2019 г.
４月に行われた「ミス・ティーンエイジャー」でもコネチカット州出身の１８歳の黒人女性、ケイリー・ゲリスさんが選ばれている。ゲリスさんは外傷学医を目指している。
