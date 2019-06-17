トランプ氏、米のロシア送電網攻撃伝えたNYタイムズは「国家反逆」と非難　同紙は否定

「プレスを反逆行為だと非難することは危険だ。私たちは公開の前に政府に記事について伝えた。記事に記載されているように、トランプ大統領自身の国家安全保障担当者らが懸念はないと述べている」
Accusing the press of treason is dangerous.— NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) 16 июня 2019 г.
We described the article to the government before publication. As our story notes, President Trump’s own national security officials said there were no concerns. https://t.co/MU020hxwdc pic.twitter.com/4CIfcqKoEl
１５日付のNYTの記事は関係者への取材に基づき、米国政府が昨年、ロシアの送電網の制御システムにマルウェアを仕掛ける試みを増やしたと伝える。米国はマルウェアによってロシア送電網のシステムの情報を集め、一部を停止させることも可能だと見られる。
トランプ氏は１５日、記事の内容を否定。「実質的な反逆行為」で、米国の国益に害を及ぼすと非難した。
Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 июня 2019 г.
ロシアのエネルギー省は１７日、自社のセキュリティを独自に確保しているロシアのエネルギー会社から攻撃に関する情報は入っていないと発表した。加えて、ロシア統一エネルギーシステムのディスパッチャー・システムはインターネットと直接通信しないため、ワールドワイドウェブからの攻撃は危険ではないと付け加えた。
