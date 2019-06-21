米富豪、北朝鮮ミサイル対策の防空壕掘る作業員が死亡し有罪に

スプートニク日本
アフリカ系アメリカ人の作業員男性は２０１７年９月、米ワシントン郊外北西ベセスダにある、証券ブローカーのダニエル・ベックウィット容疑者（２８）の自宅で起きた火災によって亡くなった。
In Montgomery County Circuit Court today for the sentencing of Daniel Beckwitt in the 2017 death of Askia Khafra, 21. Khafra’s body was found in Beckwitt’s home after a fire broke out in the elaborate tunnel system dug beneath the building. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/wDMlYyPXdd— Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) 17 июня 2019 г.
火災発生当時、２層式トンネルシステムの全長はおよそ２００フィート（６０メートル強）だった。ベックウィット容疑者は、北朝鮮からのミサイル攻撃に備えて地下施設を建設していると述べていた。
地区検察当局は、狭い通路とゴミの山という容疑者宅の住環境が、作業員男性の救出を妨げた可能性があると主張している。
Before Beckwitt was sentenced he spoke directly to Askia Khafra’s parents saying “I am sorry for what happened but sorry doesn’t begin to scratch the surface”. He then said He would not beg forgiveness. “Don’t look at me as a monster but as an imperfect human being”. pic.twitter.com/gK5aw1vjdZ— Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) 17 июня 2019 г.
