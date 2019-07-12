トランプ氏、ルイジアナ州で非常事態宣言　熱帯低気圧「バリー」接近で

トランプ氏は熱帯低気圧「バリー」対策のため、州当局を支援するよう指示した。
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast says Tropical Storm Barry is expected make landfall in Louisiana early Saturday. Follow live updates: https://t.co/XGJtUkCW9G pic.twitter.com/Wz4vRLzami— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) 12 июля 2019 г.
バリーは11日、ルイジアナ州とミシシッピ州沿岸に近いメキシコ湾で発生した。
This is what Tropical Storm Barry looks like from space.— CNN International (@cnni) 12 июля 2019 г.
The dangerous weather system has been spinning away in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to to be the first tropical system to hit the US this year. (📸Christina H Koch/NASA) https://t.co/45AQRYhnnq pic.twitter.com/yZgLNeZ808
ルイジアナ州のエドワーズ知事は10日、州内で非常事態を宣言。沿岸地域では避難が指示された。バリーは13日深夜にルイジアナ州に上陸し、勢力を強めてハリケーンになると見られる。
