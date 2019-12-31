トランプ大統領、教会発砲事件を受け、武器携帯の重要性を強調　

また大統領は、大多数の信者が救われたのはテキサス州で武器の携帯が許可されているおかげだと指摘し、「英雄たちが命を救った。テキサスの法律は武器の携帯を許可している！」とツイッターに投稿した。
Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack. It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 декабря 2019 г.
29日、テキサスの教会で発砲事件が起きた。容疑者の男は、教会の警備担当者2人に撃たれて負傷、その後、死亡した。警備担当者らも致命傷を受け、死亡した。
米国憲法修正第２条は、米国人に銃器を保有し携帯する権利を保証している。
当局は、米国における銃による数多くの事件などを念頭に統制の強化を試みたが、失敗に終わった。
