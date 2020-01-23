米シアトルで発砲事件　死者1人負傷者5人　犯人は逃亡【動画】

シアトルで22日夜、発砲事件が発生した。SNS上では現場の様子に関する投稿が飛び交っている。
#BREAKING: MAN HUNT - Police are looking for two suspects who are wanted for shooting 7 people, including a child in #Seattle, WA. Description on suspects will be provided when released by Police.— Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) January 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/kFsFTkHpS7
現時点では1人が死亡、5人が負傷との情報が入っている。容疑者につての情報は入っていない。
Usually it’s a beautiful view, but not today. 2nd day in a row of gun violence in Seattle in the same area! Be safe out there..@komonews #seattleshooting pic.twitter.com/2LuxO6qTNh— Akshaya Venkat (@AkshayaVenkat_) January 23, 2020
