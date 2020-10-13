米国で少年がスクールバスに乗り込んで逃走　数十人の警官が追跡

少年は11日の午前中にバスに乗り込んだとみられているが、警察は夕方になって気づき、少年の追跡を開始した。
少年が運転するバスは市内の複数の地区を通過した後、ガス管と木に衝突して停止した。
けが人はいなかった。
Here’s video of an 11-year-old boy driving a school bus that he allegedly stole through Baton Rouge Louisiana as police chased him. pic.twitter.com/GM3VpgJMmb— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 11, 2020
警官はバスを取り囲み、少年をバスから連れ出してすぐに手錠をかけた。
別のテレビ局によると、追走劇には数十人の警官が参加した。
NEW: Eyewitnesses capture moment authorities detained kid driving stolen school bus, also share video of the bus driving down the street, being pursued by authorities.— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 11, 2020
Latest here: https://t.co/OQLZA8fdAI pic.twitter.com/BXSLsuwpsG
少年の名前は公表されていない。少年は車の窃盗などを含む複数の罪で起訴され、少年鑑別所に収容された。
