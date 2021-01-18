武装した市民ら、数十人が米ミシガン州の議会で抗議活動行う【動画】

テレビ局が放送した映像によると、議事堂前にはジャーナリストらが駆けつけている。ミシガン州では銃の携帯が許可されており、ライフルを手にした市民ら数十人が抗議活動を行っていた。
A man who aligns with Boogaloo boys makes a statement in front of Michigan State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/hQsWQqgwvx— Mandi Wright (@DetroitMandi) January 17, 2021
現在、警察が議事堂を包囲しており、目立った混乱はない。周辺には州兵らが出動しており、ジープ車や走行車両が並んでいる。
There are armed “protesters” at the Michigan Capitol carrying assault rifles.— REJECT TRUMPISM✊🏽 (@RejectTrumpism) January 17, 2021
That's NOT a protest. The only reason to bring assault rifles to a protest is to make a threat.pic.twitter.com/yVVRq8qOT7
