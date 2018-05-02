世界の軍事費増加、冷戦後最高水準に【写真】

スプートニク日本
同研究所によると、冷戦後で最高水準となった。
軍事費第1位は今年も米国で６１００億ドル。米国は2017年、世界の軍事費の35％を占めた。
Military spending in 2017 represented 2.2% of global GDP – or $230 per person. This infographic shows the spread of military burden across the world. Read more in the new @SIPRIorg press release: https://t.co/aHbRuyIK99 pic.twitter.com/rCLWppGnmv— SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) 2 мая 2018 г.
2位は中国で2280億ドル。最も高い伸びとなった。
4位はロシアで663億ドル（３．８％）。ロシアは、最も急激な減少となった。
5位はインドで６３９億ドル（３．７％）。
上位５カ国は、世界の軍事費全体の約６０％を占めている。
なおSIPRIによると、日本の軍事費は４５４億ドルだった。
Military spending in Asia and Oceania reached $477bn in 2017, 59% higher than in 2008.— SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) 2 мая 2018 г.
Top 5 spenders:
1)China🇨🇳
2)India🇮🇳
3)Japan🇯🇵
4)South Korea🇰🇷
5)Australia🇦🇺#SIPRIFacts: https://t.co/2vfx7Foddb pic.twitter.com/6eyB8aQAPc
