スノーデン氏の恋人が明かす　世界一有名な「スパイ」とのモスクワ生活【写真】

スプートニク日本
スノーデン氏はこの暴露で文字通り逃走生活に突入。まず香港に逃げ、そこからモスクワへとたどり着き、シェレメーチエヴォ空港のトランジットゾーンで５週間以上の期間を滞在し、各国を相手に政治亡命申請を試みたあと、最終的にロシアへの政治亡命申請が受理され、現在は居住許可を取得している。
スノーデン氏はモスクワで生活をしている。取材には、自分は一般人と変らず、モスクワの地下鉄を利用しているので、簡単に見かけることができ、普通のマンションを借りて、恋人のリンゼイ・ミルズさんと暮らしていると語っている。
.lightbringer. #portrait | had a great birthday weekend with this guy born on the summer solstice he is my lightbringer truth seeker a man that joyously accepts my over-frosted legend-of-zelda monster cake who explores new heights but worries about my edge peeking and is never too old to crush a video game boss battle here's to many more years of celebrating my favorite hero —-----------
とはいってもスノーデン氏は生活の細部を明かすわけにはいかない。このためスノーデン氏の生活に関する情報はごく限られている。ところが代わりにリンゼイさんのほうは旅行や普段の暮らしぶりなどをふんだんに公表している。
リンゼイさんはスノーデン氏の３５歳の誕生日の６月２６日、自身のインスタグラムにモスクワのアパートとモスクワ川沿いにあるファッショナブルな高層階のレストランで撮影された写真を公開した。写真からレストランはモスクワが一望できるロシア科学アカデミーの２２階にある「スカイラウンジ」だと推測できる。見事な夕焼けから恋人たちはここでディナーを楽しんだに違いない。
.thirteen. #selfportrait | after thirteen years of i picked this for you made this for you let's see that thing or try this together and make something new our valentine's day looks like all the other days of sharing snuggles while playing adventure games and laughing at inside jokes over homemade snacks with hearts obnoxiously full of a love that only we could create —---- #happyvday #gamer #love #silly #laughter #portrait_collective #lsjourney #blogday #bodylanguage_bnc #ourmoodydays #poetry
リンゼイさんのインスタからは、ふたりは一緒に自由に、そして精力的に旅をし、散策をエンジョイしていることが読み取れる。リンゼイさんのインスタはまだ多くの人に知られていないロシアの美しさ、楽しさを伝えてくれている。
.vacay. #selfpotrait with the end of summer drawing near. the sun setting minutes earlier each day. and cooler currents whipping in. a vacay was in order. successfully hijacked this guy (sorry twitterverse for causing such a scare;) grabbed essential holiday tools: bundles of yarn, bikini, an adventurous attitude. and relaxed for the last days of the season before the real world takes over.
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)