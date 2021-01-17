インドネシアの地震、死者56人に拡大

現地時間で14日深夜、西スラウェシ島でマグニチュード6.2の地震が発生。これまで死者は34人と報じられていた。震源地では現在も余震が続いている。
A powerful earthquake has rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 34 people, levelling a hospital and other buildings. Rescuers searching for more than a dozen patients and staff of the levelled Mamuju hospital, have pulled one woman alive from the rubble. pic.twitter.com/59fjHzBv1i— RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 15, 2021
地震後、西スラウェシ州政府は州内に緊急事態宣言を発出して対応を急いでいる。インドネシア政府の自然災害対策本部によると、宣言の発出期間は1週間から2週間とのこと。対策本部は被災した地域に合わせて40億インドネシア・ルピア（およそ3000万円）を拠出した。
同地域では建物の倒壊も激しく、救助隊は重機を用いて被災者の救助作業を進めている。
Pusdalops BNPB melaporkan data terkini korban meninggal dunia akibat gempa Sulbar di Majene hingga Mamuju. #GempaSulbar https://t.co/MdqA5iOmoQ— JPNN.com (@jpnncom) January 17, 2021
地震は西スラウェシ州のマムジュ市郊外で発生した。地震により病院やホテルなどの約60棟の建物が倒壊したほか、2000人以上が避難を余儀なくされた。
Powerful M6.2 earthquake rocks Sulawesi, destroying buildings and bridges across Mamuju at night – Number of people buried under collapsed buildings unknown #earthquake #Indonesia #Sulawesi #videos #pictures #damage #disasterhttps://t.co/TR6fSTHD6s via @Strange_Sounds pic.twitter.com/38vdvI99iQ— Strange Sounds (@Strange_Sounds) January 14, 2021
インドネシアのジョコ・ウィドド大統領は犠牲者の遺族に哀悼の意を表したほか、復興に向けた作業を迅速に進めるよう、被災した州政府に命令した。
