暗黒時代においても米国に光は差す＝バイデン氏

バイデン氏はワシントンへの移動を前に、熱を込めて演説を行った。
今は暗黒時代だと思うが、常に光はある。まさにこのことが、この国家をこれほどまでに特別にしているのだ……ワシントンへの旅はここから始まる。
Pres.-elect Biden becomes emotional as he delivers remarks in Wilmington before departing for D.C.— ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021
"In our family, the values we share, the character we strive for, the way we view the world—it all comes from home. It all comes from Delaware." https://t.co/8XtIf4jxGK pic.twitter.com/9AHMtkGiau
出発を前に、バイデン氏は次期大統領に就任する前の心境をこのように語った。
バイデン氏はすでにワシントンに到着し、ホワイトハウス近くの賓客用施設、ブレアハウスに滞在している。米国では大統領就任式前に、次期大統領がブレアハウスに宿泊する伝統となっている。
