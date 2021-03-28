ロシア宇宙飛行士　スエズ運河座礁のコンテナ船　ISSから撮影

クッド＝スヴェルチコフ宇宙飛行士は、スエズ運河の座礁のニュースはここ数日で最も話題になっているとコメント。「現在、船を離礁させ航海を継続させるためにあらゆる手が尽くされている」と結んだ。
One of the most discussed news is the incident in the #SuezCanal. One of the world's largest container ships #EverGiven has blocked one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Specialists are making every effort to restore shipping.— Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (@KudSverchkov) March 27, 2021
You can see it now from the @SpaceStation: pic.twitter.com/PCKlFO5Ya1
日本の正栄汽船が所有し、台湾の「Evergreen Marine Corporation」が運行を行なうコンテナ船「Ever Given」号は、23日に中国からロッテルダムへの航行途中にスエズ運河で座礁した。
この事故により、世界でもっとも混雑する海上貿易ルートの1つが遮断され、少なくとも100隻の船が足止めを食っている。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)