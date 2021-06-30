ドイツ軍、アフガンから撤退完了

報道によると、アフガニスタンに駐留していたドイツ軍は20年に及ぶ任務を完了し、撤退を終えたという。北大西洋条約機構の部隊は4月下旬、アフガニスタンからの撤退を開始した。
#RegionsGermany German parties weigh in on withdrawal from Afghanistan: A deployment focused on reconstruction turned into war: The Bundeswehr has left Afghanistan after 20 years. Deutsche Welle asked all parties in parliament to take stock. https://t.co/fVINb8qCPm pic.twitter.com/cBrhMkm0Jm— @globalfirstnews (@globalfirstnews) June 29, 2021
2020年2月末、カタールで米国と武装勢力タリバンは18年を超える戦闘ではじめて和平に関する署名合意に達した。今年4月、バイデン大統領は、2021年9月11日までにアフガニスタンからすべての米軍を撤退させる予定であると報じられた。
