アフガン北東部で政府軍がタリバンの攻撃を撃退、100人以上死傷

先にタリバンはバグラーン州の州都プリ・フムリーを攻撃していると報じられていた。
TB Humvees inside Pul-e-Khumri city in Baghlan during latest battles from Monday. Gunfire in background. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/rokSggdVDo— FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 9, 2021
政府軍とタリバンの戦闘は州都のプリ・フムリーで発生した。アフガニスタン国防省によると、この戦闘により、タリバン兵らおよそ100人が死亡、または負傷した。
#ANDSF and Public Resistance Forces repulsed Taliban’s attack on Pul-Khomri city, #Baghlan provincial center tonight. About 100 #terrorists were killed and wounded as a result of reciprocal operation. pic.twitter.com/1P5RbwSGnv— Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 9, 2021
