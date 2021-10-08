ノーベル平和賞　フィリピン系女性ジャーナリスト、マリア・レッサ氏とロシア人ジャーナリストのドミトリー・ムラトフ氏が受賞

受賞者は賞状と金のメダル、賞金が受け取ることになる。今年の賞金額は1000万スウェーデン・クローナ（約1億1000万円）となる。
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2021
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/KHeGG9YOTT
ムラトフ氏は平和賞を受賞した3人目のロシア人となった。これまでに同賞を受賞したのは、人権擁護活動家のアンドレイ・サハロフ氏と、旧ソ連初代大統領のミハイル・ゴルバチョフ氏。
2020年に平和賞が授与されたのは国際連合世界食糧計画。
