日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211204/9669301.html
中国とラオスの間に初の鉄道が開通
中国とラオスの間に初の鉄道が開通
中国とラオスの間に両国間では初めての鉄道が敷設され、習近平国家主席とトーンルン・シースリット国家主席はビデオ会談で鉄道の開通式を行った。新華社通信が報じた。 2021年12月4日, Sputnik 日本
2021-12-04T05:45+0900
2021-12-04T05:45+0900
中国
ラオス
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1f/7734557_0:409:2782:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_e02ec340352a5bcd28c3b690d823a617.jpg
正式に開通が宣言されるとラオス側からシースリット国家主席夫妻、副首相をはじめとする公人は最初の列車に乗り込んだ。中国の新華社通信によれば、ビエンチャンと中国の国境までの422キロ以上をつなぐ鉄道は5年で総工費59億8600万ドルをかけて完成した。鉄道の最高速度は時速160キロ。中国の昆明市からビエンチャンまでの所要時間は通関時間を含めて約10時間。関連ニュース
中国
ラオス
ニュース
中国, ラオス

中国とラオスの間に初の鉄道が開通

2021年12月4日, 05:45
© AP Photo / Xinhua News Agency / Li Xueren
習近平氏 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / Xinhua News Agency / Li Xueren
中国とラオスの間に両国間では初めての鉄道が敷設され、習近平国家主席とトーンルン・シースリット国家主席はビデオ会談で鉄道の開通式を行った。新華社通信が報じた。
正式に開通が宣言されるとラオス側からシースリット国家主席夫妻、副首相をはじめとする公人は最初の列車に乗り込んだ。
中国の新華社通信によれば、ビエンチャンと中国の国境までの422キロ以上をつなぐ鉄道は5年で総工費59億8600万ドルをかけて完成した。
鉄道の最高速度は時速160キロ。中国の昆明市からビエンチャンまでの所要時間は通関時間を含めて約10時間。
