中国とラオスの間に初の鉄道が開通
© AP Photo / Xinhua News Agency / Li Xueren習近平氏
© AP Photo / Xinhua News Agency / Li Xueren
中国とラオスの間に両国間では初めての鉄道が敷設され、習近平国家主席とトーンルン・シースリット国家主席はビデオ会談で鉄道の開通式を行った。新華社通信が報じた。
正式に開通が宣言されるとラオス側からシースリット国家主席夫妻、副首相をはじめとする公人は最初の列車に乗り込んだ。
The China-Laos Railway opens today. Check this video out and see the top constructions built by CREC——the longest bridge Phonethong Bridge, the longest tunnel along the rail line Anding Tunnel, and the tallest bridge of the railway, Yuanjiang Railway Bridge.#ChinaLaosRailway pic.twitter.com/GzZDzbwMvl— China Railway Engineering Corporation (@CRECofficial) December 3, 2021
中国の新華社通信によれば、ビエンチャンと中国の国境までの422キロ以上をつなぐ鉄道は5年で総工費59億8600万ドルをかけて完成した。
鉄道の最高速度は時速160キロ。中国の昆明市からビエンチャンまでの所要時間は通関時間を含めて約10時間。
