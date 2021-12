米オレゴン州沖でM5.5の地震

A 5.5 (orange) was just recorded off the coast of Oregon, just 15 minutes after the last earthquake of a 5.3 (yellow).



They keep getting stronger. This is significant activity that we should be paying attention to. This is very unusual. It's indicative of a larger quake. https://t.co/UfGaL8kxXj pic.twitter.com/Ej2UktPlGO