中国中部でカフェ倒壊 20人以上が瓦礫の下敷きに
7日、中国中部の重慶市でカフェが倒壊し、少なくとも20人が瓦礫の下敷きになっている。中国中央電視台が報じた。
この間、同市武隆区で爆発が発生したことが報じられている。その後のテレビ報道によれば、爆発は地域時間の12時10分に発生し、その際、市内のカフェの1店が倒壊している。原因は明らかになっていない。
#BREAKING： An explosion occurred in Wulong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday. An unknown number of people are reportedly trapped, and rescue efforts are underway. pic.twitter.com/O6PouhXOVi— ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) January 7, 2022
事故現場では、消防隊や医療関係者、救助隊をはじめとする救急隊が作業にあたっている。
SNSに投稿された動画では、倒壊した建物の上に埃煙が立ちのぼるのが確認できる。動画の限りでは火災は発生していない模様。
#China— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiS24856750) January 7, 2022
It is reported that an #explosion occurred Friday noon in a street in Wulong district, Southwest China's Chongqing. Some people have reportedly been buried in the blast. Rescuers are on the way.@globaltimesnews pic.twitter.com/M4IKVEStQZ
負傷者が何人にのぼるかなどは今のところ明らかになっていない。
