日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20220107/20-9907544.html
中国中部でカフェ倒壊　20人以上が瓦礫の下敷きに
中国中部でカフェ倒壊　20人以上が瓦礫の下敷きに
7日、中国中部の重慶市でカフェが倒壊し、少なくとも20人が瓦礫の下敷きになっている。中国中央電視台が報じた。 2022年1月7日, Sputnik 日本
2022-01-07T18:38+0900
2022-01-07T18:38+0900
災害・事故・事件
中国
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/497/24/4972426_0:91:2000:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_51a41bfd2f0fe2bfa51cf82399f291ff.jpg
この間、同市武隆区で爆発が発生したことが報じられている。その後のテレビ報道によれば、爆発は地域時間の12時10分に発生し、その際、市内のカフェの1店が倒壊している。原因は明らかになっていない。事故現場では、消防隊や医療関係者、救助隊をはじめとする救急隊が作業にあたっている。SNSに投稿された動画では、倒壊した建物の上に埃煙が立ちのぼるのが確認できる。動画の限りでは火災は発生していない模様。負傷者が何人にのぼるかなどは今のところ明らかになっていない。
中国
ニュース
jp_JP
災害・事故・事件, 中国

中国中部でカフェ倒壊　20人以上が瓦礫の下敷きに

2022年1月7日, 18:38
© Fotolia / Fotokon中国の警察（アーカイブ写真）
中国の警察（アーカイブ写真） - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 07.01.2022
© Fotolia / Fotokon
フォローする
7日、中国中部の重慶市でカフェが倒壊し、少なくとも20人が瓦礫の下敷きになっている。中国中央電視台が報じた。
この間、同市武隆区で爆発が発生したことが報じられている。その後のテレビ報道によれば、爆発は地域時間の12時10分に発生し、その際、市内のカフェの1店が倒壊している。原因は明らかになっていない。
事故現場では、消防隊や医療関係者、救助隊をはじめとする救急隊が作業にあたっている。
SNSに投稿された動画では、倒壊した建物の上に埃煙が立ちのぼるのが確認できる。動画の限りでは火災は発生していない模様。
負傷者が何人にのぼるかなどは今のところ明らかになっていない。
