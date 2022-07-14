日本
ビル・ゲイツ氏、ほぼ全財産を自身の慈善団体に寄付へ
ビル・ゲイツ氏、ほぼ全財産を自身の慈善団体に寄付へ
マイクロソフト共同創業者で大富豪のビル・ゲイツ氏は13日、自身が創設した慈善基金団体「ビル&メリンダ・ゲイツ財団」にほぼ全財産を寄付するとツイッターに投稿した。すでに7月中に200億ドルを寄付する予定だという。
ゲイツ氏は「ほぼすべての私の財産を財団に寄付する予定だ。最終的に私は世界で最も裕福な人たちのリストから抜ける」と発表した。またゲイツ氏は「財団の経費を増やすために、今月は200億ドルを財団に寄付する」と伝えた。ゲイツ氏によると、同氏の財団は、慈善プロジェクトの経費を2026年に90億ドルまで増やす予定。現在の経費は60億ドル。ゲイツ氏は「私には、苦しみを終わらせ、生活を改善することに最も大きな影響を与えるような方法で、自分のリソースを社会に還元する義務がある。巨大な富や特権を持つ他の人たちも私に同調することに期待している」と指摘した。
ビル・ゲイツ, ドル

ビル・ゲイツ氏、ほぼ全財産を自身の慈善団体に寄付へ

2022年7月14日, 06:40
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiberマイクロソフト共同創業者で大富豪のビル・ゲイツ氏
マイクロソフト共同創業者で大富豪のビル・ゲイツ氏 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 14.07.2022
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
マイクロソフト共同創業者で大富豪のビル・ゲイツ氏は13日、自身が創設した慈善基金団体「ビル&メリンダ・ゲイツ財団」にほぼ全財産を寄付するとツイッターに投稿した。すでに7月中に200億ドルを寄付する予定だという。
ゲイツ氏は「ほぼすべての私の財産を財団に寄付する予定だ。最終的に私は世界で最も裕福な人たちのリストから抜ける」と発表した。
またゲイツ氏は「財団の経費を増やすために、今月は200億ドルを財団に寄付する」と伝えた。
ゲイツ氏によると、同氏の財団は、慈善プロジェクトの経費を2026年に90億ドルまで増やす予定。現在の経費は60億ドル。
ゲイツ氏は「私には、苦しみを終わらせ、生活を改善することに最も大きな影響を与えるような方法で、自分のリソースを社会に還元する義務がある。巨大な富や特権を持つ他の人たちも私に同調することに期待している」と指摘した。
