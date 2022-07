中国福建省警察　蚊に残された血液から窃盗犯逮捕、同一犯による3件を一気に解決

Even a #mosquito became a #witness!#Fuzhou #police recently confirmed the #suspect of a #burglary #case after making a comparison between the #DNA with that extracted from the #blood of a dead mosquito on the #criminal scene. 被拍扁在墙上的蚊子,竟成了犯罪现场的“目击证人”! pic.twitter.com/VZdAJE2vde