日本人捕虜射殺事件から78年　オーストラリアで慰霊式
日本人捕虜射殺事件から78年　オーストラリアで慰霊式
第2次世界大戦時、オーストラリアの捕虜収容所から日本兵らが集団脱走を図り、231人が射殺などにより死亡した。この事件から78年目となる5日、現地で慰霊式が行われた。
NHKの報道によると、慰霊式には両国の関係者100人余りが参加、地元市長などが黙とうを捧げ、兵士らの墓地に献花が行われた。カウラ市のビル・ウェスト市長は、悲劇を乗り越え、両国が協力関係を築いてきたことを世界に示したいと語った。また、式典に参加した東京の留学生は、事件について知らなかったが、学んだことを多くの人に伝えていきたいと感想を述べた。カウラと日本の間では、高校生の交換留学が50年以上続けられている。1944年8月5日、オーストラリア南東部カウラにあった捕虜収容所で、旧日本軍の兵士およそ1100人が脱走を図り、監視兵に射殺されるなどして231人が死亡している。
日本人捕虜射殺事件から78年　オーストラリアで慰霊式

2022年8月5日, 20:44 (更新: 2022年8月5日, 21:08)
© AFP 2022 / Yoshikazu Tsunoオーストラリアの旗と日本の旗（アーカイブ写真）
オーストラリアの旗と日本の旗（アーカイブ写真） - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 05.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Yoshikazu Tsuno
第2次世界大戦時、オーストラリアの捕虜収容所から日本兵らが集団脱走を図り、231人が射殺などにより死亡した。この事件から78年目となる5日、現地で慰霊式が行われた。
NHKの報道によると、慰霊式には両国の関係者100人余りが参加、地元市長などが黙とうを捧げ、兵士らの墓地に献花が行われた。
カウラ市のビル・ウェスト市長は、悲劇を乗り越え、両国が協力関係を築いてきたことを世界に示したいと語った。また、式典に参加した東京の留学生は、事件について知らなかったが、学んだことを多くの人に伝えていきたいと感想を述べた。
カウラと日本の間では、高校生の交換留学が50年以上続けられている。
1944年8月5日、オーストラリア南東部カウラにあった捕虜収容所で、旧日本軍の兵士およそ1100人が脱走を図り、監視兵に射殺されるなどして231人が死亡している。
「広島、長崎の悲劇は繰り返されてはならない」ロシア大使が原爆犠牲者を慰霊し、欧米の煽動による悲劇的結末を明言
