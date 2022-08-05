日本人捕虜射殺事件から78年 オーストラリアで慰霊式
2022年8月5日, 20:44 (更新: 2022年8月5日, 21:08)
© AFP 2022 / Yoshikazu Tsunoオーストラリアの旗と日本の旗（アーカイブ写真）
© AFP 2022 / Yoshikazu Tsuno
第2次世界大戦時、オーストラリアの捕虜収容所から日本兵らが集団脱走を図り、231人が射殺などにより死亡した。この事件から78年目となる5日、現地で慰霊式が行われた。
NHKの報道によると、慰霊式には両国の関係者100人余りが参加、地元市長などが黙とうを捧げ、兵士らの墓地に献花が行われた。
Today I visited Cowra, and paid a visit to the late former PM Abe's cherry tree 🌸. A poignant moment for humble reflection on the significance of reconciliation and the 🇯🇵🇦🇺 relationship. pic.twitter.com/5wJCtbVqq5— Ambassador YAMAGAMI Shingo (@YamagamiShingo) August 5, 2022
カウラ市のビル・ウェスト市長は、悲劇を乗り越え、両国が協力関係を築いてきたことを世界に示したいと語った。また、式典に参加した東京の留学生は、事件について知らなかったが、学んだことを多くの人に伝えていきたいと感想を述べた。
Cowra commemorated the 78th anniversary of the #CowraBreakout today. This week marked the recommencement of the Cowra-Seikei student exchange, est. 1970 and paused due to the pandemic @YamagamiShingo @CGJapanSydney pic.twitter.com/ums2wvOtop— cowrabreakout (@cowrabreakout) August 5, 2022
カウラと日本の間では、高校生の交換留学が50年以上続けられている。
1944年8月5日、オーストラリア南東部カウラにあった捕虜収容所で、旧日本軍の兵士およそ1100人が脱走を図り、監視兵に射殺されるなどして231人が死亡している。
関連ニュース