中国四川省　仮想通貨マイニングを禁止　電力不足が主因

同ポータルによれば、四川省政府の要請に従わない場合、罰金など制裁が科される。
The Financial Administrative of the #Sichuan providence of #China has issued a notice to its subordinate offices ordering them to “guide mining entities to end their mining activities in an orderly manner”. The province accounts for about 9.66% of the global #mining power. pic.twitter.com/mVtihdf9px— PANews (@PANewsOfficial) May 22, 2020
禁止要請が出された原因は、四川省の水力発電所の発電量不足。
四川省では5月初旬から発電所の電力網の負担が22％上回り、一方で河川の水量は20％減少したため、水力発電所は電力不足に陥っていた。
この通達を行うまでは四川省政府は反対に仮想通貨市場を支持する側についていた。PAニュースによれば、世界全体のマイニング量で四川省は9.66％を占めている。
