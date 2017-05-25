マンチェスター暴破テロ　警察、死亡者人物特定を　写真がメデイアに【写真】

スプートニク日本
死亡した２２人の内、少なくとも５人が未成年者。その中に１人は８歳の女子。また、コンサートが終わった後、自身の子供を待っていた母親２人が死亡。
５月２２日夜、米歌手アリアナ・グランデさんのコンサートが行われた「マンチェスター・アリーナ」で、テロが発生した。最新情報によると、２２人が死亡、およそ５０人が負傷した。英マンチェスターで起こったテロ事件は、２００５年にロンドンの地下鉄で発生したテロ以来、英国で起こった最大のテロ事件となった。２４日、テロの実行犯は２２歳のサルマン・アベデ容疑者だということが分った。
ジョージナ・カランダー（１８）
my #womancrushwednesday is Saffie Rose Roussos, this beautiful 8 year old girl is one of the lives that was lost by the bombing in Manchester. I honestly look at this photo and my eyes just can't stop watering because I think about the excitement that filled her heart before she left her home to go to this show, and i think about the most exciting moments in my life and unknowingly knowing that it could be my last? this little girl was 8, this angel was 8 years old. rest beautifully sweet one, im sorry that you had to leave this way, no human should decide how another human leaves this earth. also don't let these tragedies make you paranoid, don't let this evil stop you from going out and enjoying your life, easier said than done I know. much lové to you Saffie. you're not forgotten and you will never be forgotten 💔. she was 8 years old, think about this.
John Atkinson, 28, from Bury was the third victim to be identified in this week's horrific terror attack. John had been leaving the concert when a lone man detonated a suicide bomb shortly after 10:30PM on Monday evening. Friends and family described John as "one in a million." Rest easy John #JohnAtkinson #prayformanchster #Angel #NeverForgotten
オリヴィア・キャンベル（１５）
マーティン・ヘット（２９）
If anyone has seen @MartynHett please contact myself or '@ stubo' directly (ON TWITTER!) He's missing from #ManchesterArena last night but could have left early! His last known text was at 22:37 saying that he was drunk and confused. His phone isn't switched on so we need everyone to keep an eye out! Thank you. #MartynHett
