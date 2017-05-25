登録
2017年05月25日
    マンチェスター暴破テロ　警察、死亡者人物特定を　写真がメデイアに【写真】

    マンチェスター暴破テロ　警察、死亡者人物特定を　写真がメデイアに【写真】

    英マンチェスターで２２日、英マンチェスターで２３日（日本時間）、有名な女優・シンガーソングライターのアリアナ・グランデ氏が出演したコンサートの際、爆発テロ事件で死亡者は２２人。犠牲者の人物特定が明らかにされた後、Sky Newsは死亡者についての情報や写真を公開した。

    死亡した２２人の内、少なくとも５人が未成年者。その中に１人は８歳の女子。また、コンサートが終わった後、自身の子供を待っていた母親２人が死亡。

    ５月２２日夜、米歌手アリアナ・グランデさんのコンサートが行われた「マンチェスター・アリーナ」で、テロが発生した。最新情報によると、２２人が死亡、およそ５０人が負傷した。英マンチェスターで起こったテロ事件は、２００５年にロンドンの地下鉄で発生したテロ以来、英国で起こった最大のテロ事件となった。２４日、テロの実行犯は２２歳のサルマン・アベデ容疑者だということが分った。

    ジョージナ・カランダー（１８）

    サフィー・ローズ・ルソス（８）

    my #womancrushwednesday is Saffie Rose Roussos, this beautiful 8 year old girl is one of the lives that was lost by the bombing in Manchester. I honestly look at this photo and my eyes just can't stop watering because I think about the excitement that filled her heart before she left her home to go to this show, and i think about the most exciting moments in my life and unknowingly knowing that it could be my last? this little girl was 8, this angel was 8 years old. rest beautifully sweet one, im sorry that you had to leave this way, no human should decide how another human leaves this earth. also don't let these tragedies make you paranoid, don't let this evil stop you from going out and enjoying your life, easier said than done I know. much lové to you Saffie. you're not forgotten and you will never be forgotten 💔. she was 8 years old, think about this.

    ジョン・アトキンソン（２６）

    オリヴィア・キャンベル（１５）

    So beautiful & Young! Taken too soon. RIP 💗 #ripolivia #prayformanchster #oliviacampbell #manchesterattack #ripgina #arianagrande #RIPSaffie

    マーティン・ヘット（２９）

    ネル・ジョーンズ（１４）

    Beautiful #nelljones Taken far too early. You will be much missed. #HCCS #westandtogether #manchester #manchesterarena

    ＯＫ