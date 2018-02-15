メキシコの海岸にイルカ５４頭が打ち上げられる　【写真】

スプートニク日本
５４頭が海岸に打上げられていたという。うち２１頭が死亡した。救助活動に参加するボランティアたちにより、３３頭のイルカが窮地を脱することができ、海中に戻った。
当局によれば、イルカが別のイルカの群れに襲われて海岸に打ち上げられたという。
At least 21 #dolphins died and another 33 were returned to the sea after a mass stranding on the shores of La Salinita, in the Bay of La Paz, Baja California Sur, #Mexico, today!https://t.co/47spNqXb50 pic.twitter.com/BFKsFPmGZL— Strange Sounds (@Strange_Sounds) 14 февраля 2018 г.
"February 13th, 2018. A massive stranding of 54 long-breaked common dolphins took place in La Paz Bay, Mexico. The environmental authority (PROFEPA) coordinated the rescue activities with MMARES, AC/Stranding Network from La Paz. A total of 33 individuals were saved." pic.twitter.com/5Q6LAk3Ymv— ORCA (@OceanicRescue) 14 февраля 2018 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)